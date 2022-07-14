(Bloomberg) -- Archegos Capital Management LP founder Bill Hwang asked a federal judge to allow him to travel throughout the US so he can work on his foundation as he fights charges that he and others at the firm inflated the value of its portfolio to mislead major banks and manipulate the market.

Hwang was arrested in April and charged with fraud over Archegos, which at one time held market positions valued at $160 billion before collapsing last year. Prosecutors claim he and former Chief Financial Officer Patrick Halligan made false and misleading statements about the firm’s portfolio in order to induce banks and brokerages to continue to provide capital.

He’s free on a $100 million bond, but restricted in his travels. In a letter Thursday, Hwang asked US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein to expand the area in which he is allowed to travel to the entire continental US in order to allow him to “facilitate his work with the Grace & Mercy Foundation,” which he said was founded by him and his wife in 2006 to “support the poor and oppressed and to help people learn, grow and serve” through grants to charitable organizations.

The group currently supports 72 groups in 22 states and DC, aiding causes including fighting human trafficking, helping the working poor and supporting campus ministries. It had more than $800 million in assets for the fiscal year ending 2020, according to ProPublica.

“In connection with this work, it is important for Mr. Hwang, especially in light of the charges in this and related matters, to be able to visit with grantees and to speak, and reassure them with regard to Grace & Mercy’s ongoing work; it will also provide Mr. Hwang with the ability to better assess the performance of grantees or potential grantees, in furtherance of Grace & Mercy’s charitable mission.”

The judge hasn’t yet ruled on the request.

The case is US v. Hwang, 22-cr-00240, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.