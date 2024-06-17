(Bloomberg) -- For most of his trial, Archegos Capital Management founder Bill Hwang hasn’t looked like a man potentially facing decades in prison. Both inside and outside the courtroom, Hwang is often seen with a placid smile on his face.

That smile faded last week when former Archegos head trader William Tomita took the stand as one the prosecution’s star witnesses. When Tomita identified him in court, Hwang straightened in his chair with a rueful look.

In three days on the stand, Tomita has proved to be a highly damaging witness to Hwang. He’s given a painstaking account of how Hwang orchestrated trades to goose stocks to certain prices. He’s also vividly depicted his former boss as an overbearing micromanager who screamed at his traders when they got out of line.

“I was directed to do so by my former boss,” Tomita said of crimes he admitted committing himself, including fraud and market manipulation.

All of which raises the stakes for Hwang’s defense team on cross-examination, which could begin as early as Monday. Failing to dent Tomita’s credibility would make it very hard for Hwang to secure an acquittal.

But that may be difficult. Much of Tomita’s testimony about Hwang’s trading was backed up by copious written communications that were shown to the jury. In a number of chat message exchanges, Hwang is shown closely guiding his traders to hit certain prices, changing his target by the minute.

“These happened on a daily basis, these type of trades,” Tomita testified, adding that many of these trades were “the opposite” of what a “normal fund” would do. This matches with testimony by prosecution experts that many of Archegos trades made no economic sense except as a means of manipulating share prices.

On an individual level, Tomita has come across differently from other witnesses in the case, starting with his more relaxed style of dress. Rather than a suit, he has generally worn a blazer, T-shirt and New Balance sneakers. He’s also avoided market jargon in his testimony or explained financial terminology to the jury himself without prompting.

That could play well with jurors. US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein has frequently asked witnesses to explain things in common language for fear the panel will be overwhelmed by technical concepts.

‘How Dare You’

On Friday, Tomita showed a vulnerable side, wiping an eye as he described Hwang yelling at him for discussing parameters of a proposed trading algorithm with the compliance department.

“He started yelling at me, like, ‘How dare you go to compliance and do something so stupid,’” Tomita said.

Tomita described Hwang berating one of his traders for being in the bathroom when a stock began to move and discouraging them all from taking breaks. Tomita said Hwang also yelled at traders for failing to meet his price targets or for a variety of other reasons.

Such testimony could make Tomita appear more sympathetic to jurors, but it also highlights the control Hwang had over his traders. Many of these dressings-down took place on the ongoing Zoom call Hwang maintained with them throughout the trading day.

“Sometimes he didn’t even need to vocalize because on the Zoom he would just glare, and that glance alone meant we were about to get yelled at or he was annoyed,” Tomita said on the stand.

Cooperation Agreement

In his opening statement, Barry Berke, Hwang’s lead attorney, told jurors that Tomita agreed to testify for the prosecution not because he thought he and Hwang had done anything wrong, but to avoid the possibility of decades in prison.

Tomita has pleaded guilty and is testifying under a cooperation agreement. He testified he faces a maximum of 60 years but hopes he will be able to avoid prison. Defense lawyers frequently try to suggest cooperators will say whatever prosecutors want them to.

“Mr. Tomita did not believe he was doing anything improper in his trading, did not believe he was manipulating the market,” Berke said in his opening statement.

Hwang’s lawyers will also likely try to recast Tomita’s testimony about individual trades to fit with their contention that Archegos built massive positions in companies because Hwang truly believed in their long-term potential.

The prosecution has argued that Hwang changed his approach during the pandemic, and Tomita testified at length about firm’s reaction to an October 2020 selloff in GSX Techedu Inc., a Chinese online education company that was one of Archegos’ biggest holdings. Tomita said he burned through nearly $750 million in cash and liquidated holdings in Amazon.com Inc. and other big names to prop up the GSX.

His efforts earned him Hwang’s praise for his “Herculean defense.” Tomita testified that the GSX trading became a model for the manipulative trading he says took place daily at Archegos before it’s spectacular collapse in March 2021.

“Gigantic Red Flag’

Hwang was generally off-stage during the first weeks of the trial, as witnesses recounted lies to banks including Credit Suisse Group AG, Jefferies Financial Group, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and UBS Group AG. Former Archegos risk head Scott Becker, the prosecution’s other key cooperator, admitted telling many of those lies. But he had relatively little direct contact with Hwang.

On cross-examination, Berke successfully prompted Becker to testify of Hwang, “I don’t recall an instance where he explicitly told me to lie.”

By contrast, on Friday, Tomita began testifying about strategizing with Hwang to mislead Goldman into becoming an Archegos counterparty in the fall of 2020, when the family office was reaching credit limits at other banks.

They wanted Goldman for its capacity, Tomita said, “but we didn’t want to appear desperate.”

Together, they agreed to send the bank “dummy names” of stocks it didn’t actually plan to trade. The goal was “to mislead or hide the actual names” of stocks like GSX and the company then known as ViacomCBS that Archegos planned to trade, Tomita said.

The real names “would have been a gigantic red flag and they wouldn’t have wanted to take Archegos on as a client,” he said.

