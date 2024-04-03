(Bloomberg) -- Archer Aviation Inc is seeking to start commercial operations of its electrically-powered air-taxi in the United Arab Emirates by the end of next year, putting the company in direct competition with Joby Aviation Inc. in the race to launch a commuter service in the region.

The company plans to fly in both Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and has been assured by regulators that it may do so, Chief Executive Officer Adam Goldstein said in an interview in Dubai.

The proposed timeline sets Archer on a possible collision course with Joby, which plans to launch its craft in Dubai first and has an agreement that the company says grants it exclusive rights to operate air taxis in the emirate for six years.

Other electric vertical take-off and landing, or eVTOL, aircraft aspirants have also flocked to oil-rich Gulf states. Lilium NV, Embraer SA’s Eve Air Mobility and Volocopter GmbH have all signed agreements in Saudi Arabia, the UAE or both.

Archer, which has a preliminary deal with the government of Abu Dhabi for manufacturing and a service launch, has already announced one route between Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s man-made island of Palm Jumeirah.

Other possible routes are between the airports and main sites in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, Goldstein said. Archer is targeting a cost for its air taxi rides that would make it similar to a private limousine or a chauffeur service, he said.

Goldstein said the focus for now is getting through the certification process in the US via the Federal Aviation Administration.

“We haven’t seen any kind of issues” with the FAA following the Boeing Co. incidents, Goldstein said, “I would call it just increased attention ongoing in the industry. It hasn’t impacted us in any way.”

The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority did not reply to a request for comment.

