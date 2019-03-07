(Bloomberg) -- When the former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn left the Tokyo Detention Center after more than 100 days, he could hardly be recognized.

Dressed in a construction worker’s outfit, a cap, and his faced hidden behind a surgical mask, Ghosn exited the jail and drove off in a small Suzuki van.

The theatrics behind Ghosn’s release on Wednesday confused local and foreign media, whose videographers had difficulty recognizing him behind the mask. It also stirred a widespread discussion on social media, with some users criticizing him for making a joke out of the scene.

”The plan failed,” Takashi Takano, a member of Ghosn’s defense team and seen as the mastermind behind the successful bail, wrote on his blog on Friday. ”My immature plan threw mud on his lifetime of fame.”

Takano explained that had Ghosn left the detention center without a disguise, millions of cameras and helicopters would have followed to find out where he will be housed. He argued that it would have affected not only Ghosn, but the neighboring residents as well.

The Mastermind Behind Ghosn’s Dramatic Bail Release and Disguise

Takano convinced the Tokyo District court to release him on 1 billion yen ($9 million) bail after his two previous bail requests, filed by Ghosn’s previous legal team, had been rejected.

While apologizing, Takano made a point to criticize the media on the extensive coverage. Local and foreign media amassed in front of the detention center, with photographers going as far as climbing trees and roofs for a glimpse of Ghosn.

”Every individual, no matter how famous, needs a place to rest with their loved ones,” he wrote. ”That is an obvious fact.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Shoko Oda in London at soda13@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Niluksi Koswanage at nkoswanage@bloomberg.net, Kazunori Takada, Ken McCallum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.