(Bloomberg) -- A Danish politician behind some of Europe’s most draconian immigration policies was found guilty of breaching her ministerial duties by illegally separating refugee couples.

Former immigration minister Inger Stojberg, 48, was sentenced to 60 days of unconditional imprisonment, Denmark’s impeachment court ruled on Monday in the country’s first impeachment trial in almost three decades, saying she acted with intent. Prosecution had sought a 4-month conditional jail term.

In 2016, Denmark separated 23 refugee couples upon arrival on her order which was later deemed unlawful by the parliament’s ombudsman as it failed to acknowledge that couples have the right for individual assessments. Stojberg argued that she was trying to protect girls from being forced into marriage before they’re adults.

Stojberg, who earlier this year was forced to quit as deputy leader of Denmark’s main opposition party, became a symbol of some of European Union’s strictest laws on migrants. A favorite to become the next head of the country’s once powerful far right party, her sentencing could mean more hardship for the ailing political force.

The impeachment trial was launched by parliament this year after a legal probe identified Stojberg as the sole responsible minister.

Stojberg’s reunification policies have drawn harsh criticism from the United Nation’s refugee agency among others. During her tenure as a minister, she was also responsible for the so-called jewelry law, which forces refugees to hand over valuables when seeking asylum.

