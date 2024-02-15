(Bloomberg) -- Daleep Singh, a former top national security adviser who was the architect of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, is returning to the White House as the war nears its two-year mark, according to people familiar with the matter.

Singh was central to the US effort to cut off Russia from the global financial system, immobilizing about half of its $640 billion war chest, after President Vladimir Putin invaded neighboring Ukraine in February 2022.

He is now expected to work on a number of initiatives, including shoring up supply chains, helping reform the World Bank, addressing debt issues in the global south, scaling up the US alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative and devising economic statecraft efforts to counter adversaries.

After Singh departed the administration for family reasons later that year, he took a post as chief global economist at PGIM Fixed Income, an asset manager.

White House spokespeople declined to comment. Singh’s return was first reported by Axios.

Mike Pyle, a former BlackRock investment strategist and chief economic adviser to the vice president, took the role of deputy national security adviser for international economics when Singh left. Pyle is leaving the administration this month to return to New York, where his family remained while he worked in Washington.

Singh was known for encouraging regulation of digital assets, noting that cryptocurrencies help Russia evade the impact of US sanctions and are a tool for targeting American businesses for ransom.

He told a US Senate panel last year that the White House had pushed for the launch of a digital dollar. Singh called it “the single best step that we could take because it would crowd out the ecosystem of crypto that allows national security adversaries, like Russia, to exploit our deficiencies.”

Before joining the White House, Singh served as markets chief for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

