(Bloomberg) -- Heavy snow and ice is gripping northern Europe, triggering further weather warnings as transport systems are disrupted.

Temperatures in London will fall to as low as -3.5C on Thursday, while amber alerts for heavy snow are in place for the far north of Scotland. Paris and Berlin will see lows of -4.5C of the coming days, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. The Arctic blast is forcing more flight cancellations at Frankfurt airport.

The most severe conditions are impacting the Nordic region, with a minimum of -23.5C forecast for Oslo on Friday. A snowstorm that swept through Norway and Sweden on Wednesday, paralyzing parts of the transport network, has reached Finland. Drivers in some Finnish cities have been warned to stay off the roads, after as much as 20 centimeters (8 inches) of snow fell overnight.

The freezing temperatures are part of a sharp north-south divide in Europe, with the Mediterranean basking in unseasonably warm weather. Both Rome and Marseilles are expected to reach 15C on Thursday. Those milder conditions will spread north next week, bringing highs above 12C to London and Paris.

Over its six to 10-day forecast period, Maxar sees a total of 65.1 heating degree days, 15.7 heating degree days below the 10-year average.

