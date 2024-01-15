(Bloomberg) -- A bitter cold from a winter storm is gripping much of the US and Canada and straining power grids across the region, with Texans being asked to conserve energy to avoid supply shortfalls.

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing for a second straight day in the Lone Star state — Dallas plunged to 10F (-12 C) early Monday — with the bitter cold testing an electrical network that failed three years earlier during a deadly winter storm. Still, concerns from the grid operator of a morning shortfall have been pushed back, with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas now expecting demand to peak around 7 p.m.

Winter storm warnings, wind chill alerts and weather advisories cover most of the continental US, according to the US National Weather Service. Millions of Americans are facing dangerous cold with sub-zero temperatures and even colder wind chills through tomorrow before another Arctic blast due later this week.

“We’re solidly into the winter patterns across the central and eastern US as the Arctic airmass settles overhead,” said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

The frigid temperatures that have already sparked outages and grounded flights in key central US cities is forecast to drift eastward, bringing snow with it to New York City, Washington, Philadelphia and Boston.

About 1,552 flights across the US were canceled as of 8:30 a.m. in New York, with Denver, Chicago, Houston and Dallas being hardest hit, according to FlightAware. The deep freeze has left nearly 163,000 homes and businesses without power in five states, with Oregon and Texas experiencing the most, according to PowerOutage.us., which tracks utility outages.

Aside from stressing energy supplies, voters going to the polls in the Iowa Caucuses, the first contest of the 2024 presidential campaign, will find temperatures stuck below 0F across the state. Monday’s high in the state’s capital Des Moines will be -2F with an overnight low of -11.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.