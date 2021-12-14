(Bloomberg) -- The Siberian town of Verkhoyansk can officially claim to be the hottest spot in the Arctic.

The northeast Russian community known for its extremely cold winters reached a record-setting Arctic temperature high of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius) on June 20, 2020 in a reading confirmed by the World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations agency.

“This new Arctic record is one of a series of observations reported to the WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes that sound the alarm bells about our changing climate.” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said Tuesday in a statement. “In 2020, there was also a new temperature record (18.3°C) for the Antarctic continent.”

Historical research from national records of northern nations showed that there are no known temperatures at any Arctic locations that match or exceed the Verkhoyansk high. Verifying records takes time because a committee of climate experts the WMO relies on insist on rigorous verification of instruments and a detailed check to ensure there hadn’t been any overlooked temperatures in other parts of the Arctic.

Investigators are also looking to verify a 129.9 degree mark in California’s Death Valley, posted in 2020 and again this year, and whether a 119.8 degree reading in Sicily would stand up as Europe’s highest temperature.

“The WMO Archive of Weather and Climate Extremes has never had so many ongoing simultaneous investigations,” Taalas said.

The Arctic is warming faster than the rest of the world and heating is more than twice the global average. Average temperatures over Arctic Siberia reached as high as 18 degrees Fahrenheit above normal for much of last year’s summer, fueling forest fires, massive loss of sea ice and playing a major role in 2020 being one of the three warmest years on record, the UN agency said.

Climate and polar scientists from Russia, the U.S., France, Spain, Mongolia, U.K., Australia, and the Netherlands took part in assessing Verkhoyansk’s record, which will be added to newly created database tracking Arctic weather.

