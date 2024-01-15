(Bloomberg) -- Weather warnings for snow and ice have been issued for the UK and France as a blast of Arctic air brings freezing weather to northern Europe this week.

Yellow weather warnings will remain in place for the next four days in the UK, with the icy conditions threatening to disrupt travel from Scotland and Northern Ireland to Wales and northern England, according to the Met Office. Alerts for snow and ice were also issued for a large swathe of northern France on Monday.

While the freeze is boosting heating demand, high gas storage levels and subdued industrial consumption are damping the market impact. There is also a transition to much warmer weather across the region early next week, according to Maxar Technologies Inc. European benchmark gas fell.

Minimum temperatures in London, Paris and Berlin will remain below freezing for the rest of this week, according to Maxar. The coldest conditions will again be found in Scandinavia, with a low of -19.5C in Helsinki on Wednesday and -19C in Oslo on Friday.

Early next week, there will be significant shift toward warmer weather across central Europe. By Jan. 24, the capitals of the UK, France and Germany will be more than 6C above the seasonal average, Maxar forecasts show.

