(Bloomberg) -- Arctos Sports Partners is among a group of investors interested in buying a stake in Paris Saint-Germain, the French football champions who are the current home to Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

The discussions are at an early stage, according to people familiar with the matter, and are regarding a stake of between 5% and 15%. PSG currently values itself at about €4.2 billion ($4.6 billion), the people said, who asked not to be named discussing private information.

Spokespeople for Arctos didn’t reply to requests for comment. A spokesperson for PSG declined to comment.

Arctos is among a small group of private equity investors — including RedBird Capital Partners and Dyal Capital Partners — dedicated to investing in the sports industry.

Qatar Sports Investments bought a 70% stake in PSG for €70 million over ten years ago, and has full ownership of the team. It’s looking to expand its portfolio of sports investments. It recently bought a minority stake in Portugal’s SC Braga and is the owner of the Premier Padel professional tour.

The Arctos interest was reported earlier by CBS Sports.

PSG last year drew interest in a minority stake. Two of the potential buyers were US-based and the other was European, Bloomberg reported in November. The funding was intended to grow the business.

The club is currently in a row with the Paris authorities over the modernization of its current stadium, the Parc des Princes. The club has been forced to scope out possible new sites after encountering difficulties with the city over its plans.

“Paris deserves a better stadium,” PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, told Bloomberg last year.

PSG recently suspended World Cup winner Messi for missing a training session after he traveled to Saudi Arabia to fulfill a business engagement without permission.

