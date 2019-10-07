Arcuri Refuses to Say If She Had Intimate Relations With Johnson

(Bloomberg) -- Jennifer Arcuri, the American entrepreneur caught up in a controversy involving British prime minister Boris Johnson, repeatedly refused to say if she’d had an intimate relationship with him.

In a television interview, she restated the position she first set out in a Bloomberg interview last week that she would not comment on the allegations because it would allow the media to “weaponize” her answer.

“I’m not answering,” Arcuri said told ITV’s Good Morning Britain, after presenter Piers Morgan asked her repeatedly whether she’d had an “intimate” relationship with Johnson, during his time as London Mayor.

Speculation over an affair between the politician and the businesswoman has dogged Johnson’s premiership for the past two weeks. The Sunday Times newspaper reported last month that Johnson had overruled officials to get the tech entrepreneur onto trade missions, and that her company received government sponsorship grants. The paper also cited four of her friends as saying she’d had a sexual relationship with Johnson.

He has repeatedly declined to comment on the nature of their relationship but has insisted there was no impropriety.

In the ITV interview on Monday, Arcuri “categorically” denied that Johnson had ever helped secure grants for her. She said they were on friendly terms and that he came to visit her in her apartment about five times. “I care about him deeply as a friend,” she said.

Arcuri had a pole at the property and once joked to Johnson that he should try out dancing with it. Apparently, he declined. “He sat down with his tea and started muttering,” she said.

