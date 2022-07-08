(Bloomberg) -- New Zealanders living in Australia may get a pathway to citizenship and voting rights after the prime ministers of both countries agreed to “reset” the relationship and put it on a more friendly footing.

At a meeting in Sydney on Friday, New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern and Australia’s Anthony Albanese discussed changes to the situation of New Zealanders in Australia, including affording them the right to vote and ways to streamline their access to Australian citizenship. They agreed to identify options by April 25 next year, the leaders said in a joint communique.

“Today’s meeting was an important step in resetting the relationship,” Albanese told a news conference. Ardern said that in their previous meeting they spoke of an opportunity to reset relations “and it felt to me today that we’ve established a work program now that brings to life that reset.”

Australia’s policy of deporting New Zealand criminals back to New Zealand even if they’ve spent most of their lives in Australia and have no relationships in their country of birth has long been a bone of contention. Ardern made no progress on the issue with former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and was open about her frustration. Warmer relations are evident with Australia’s new government.

Albanese said that while the so-called “Section 501” deportation policy would remain in place, common sense should apply in situations where “someone has lived their entire life effectively in Australia with no connection whatsoever to New Zealand.”

The two agreed that no New Zealander or Australian should be rendered “permanently temporary” when it comes to residence in either country. That marked a “step change in the way that we’ve previously seen New Zealanders treated here,” Ardern said.

The pair, who both lead center-left parties, also agreed to formal annual meetings between key ministers.

