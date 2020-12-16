(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand aims to begin vaccinating its entire population against Covid-19 in the second half of next year in its largest-ever immunization program, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

The government has secured two additional vaccines from pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax and will have enough for all five million New Zealanders, Ardern said Thursday in Wellington. If proven to be safe and effective, immunization will begin with border workers and essential staff in the second quarter of 2021 followed by the general population in the second half, she said. The vaccines will be free to the public.

“This will be New Zealand’s largest immunization roll out ever,” Ardern said in a statement. “Most countries are factoring the roll out to take all of 2021 and some of 2022 to complete due to its scale and complexity, also due to production and delivery timeframes.”

New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the virus but its border remains closed, a big blow for the important tourism industry and the economy. Vaccines will be key to the reopening of the border, but the government cautioned today that the start of the immunization program “will not mean any changes to our borders initially.”

“Our border remains the first line of defense against Covid-19 from imported cases,” Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in the statement. “To make any decisions around borders we need to be confident that the New Zealand population is sufficiently protected.”

New Zealand has now secured four vaccines after earlier agreements with Pfizer/BioNTech and Janssen. Ardern said the strategy has been to purchase different types of technology so that if some are found not to be as successful there are alternatives available.

“We now have agreements in place with four providers, covering three different types of vaccine technology and we have secured more than enough doses to cover our entire population plus the Pacific,” she said.

As well as covering Tokelau, Niue and the Cook Islands, the government will offer vaccines to Polynesian neighbors Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu.

