(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a nationwide lockdown by four days after an outbreak of the delta strain of coronavirus spread outside the largest city, Auckland.

The entire country will remain at Level 4 restrictions, the highest level of lockdown, until midnight on Aug. 24, Ardern told a news conference Friday in Wellington. The initial snap lockdown had been due to lift at midnight tonight.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported 11 new community infections, taking the total to 31. Three of the new cases were in the capital city, Wellington.

