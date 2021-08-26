(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern extended a national lockdown for a further four days as a coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, but said some restrictions outside largest city Auckland will be eased next week.

The strict Level 4 lockdown will remain in place until midnight on Aug. 31, Ardern said after a cabinet meeting Friday in Wellington. For Auckland, the epicenter of the outbreak, and the neighboring Northland region, Level 4 is likely to stay in force for another two weeks. However the rest of New Zealand can move to Level 3 -- a slightly milder lockdown in which some businesses can resume operations -- from Sept. 1, Ardern said.

“We may be seeing the beginning of a plateau in cases,” Ardern said. “Our job is to keep up the hard work in order to bend and then flatten that curve. We have evidence that what we are doing is working, but caution is still required.”

The extension means the country will be in lockdown for a full two weeks and that Auckland, which accounts for about a third of New Zealand’s economy, may be closed for almost a month. Earlier, health officials reported 70 new community cases, taking the total in the current outbreak of the highly infectious delta variant to 347.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.