(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she will start to ease Covid-19 restrictions after the current omicron outbreak has peaked, including the removal of some vaccine mandates that are the main complaint of protesters occupying parliament’s grounds.

The government expects the wave of omicron cases sweeping through the population to peak in three to six weeks, Ardern told a news conference Monday in Wellington.

“At that point, if we follow the pattern of other countries, we’ll likely see a rapid decline, followed by cases stabilizing at a lower level,” she said. “That is the point when we can start to do things differently.”

Ardern was under pressure to lay out plan for restrictions to ease as the anti-mandate protest in downtown Wellington, now in its 14th day, shows no signs of abating. Inspired by the blockade in Ottawa, the sea of tents covering parliament grounds has spilled out onto the lawns of other civic buildings in the area while protesters’ vehicles continue to block roads in the capital city, angering residents.

Police made eight arrests this morning while placing concrete barriers at locations on the outer perimeter of the protest. Some officers had human waste thrown over them by protesters during that operation, they said.

Christopher Luxon, leader of the main opposition National Party, earlier Monday called on the government to say when it will begin removing vaccine mandates as they are becoming less relevant in a highly-vaccinated population.

“The government must step up and begin to heal the deep divisions it has created in our society before they get worse,” he said. “Key to that is a plan on what criteria they will use to begin lifting vaccine mandates.”

Ardern said after the outbreak has peaked, restrictions such as gathering limits and vaccine passes -- currently needed to enter many hospitality venues -- can be relaxed. Some of the mandates that require certain workers to be vaccinated may also be removed, though not for those in healthcare areas, she said.

She said the restrictions are in place to protect people who are in high-risk environments.

“But, once we come through a wave and peak of omicron, that equation changes because many unvaccinated people will at that point have been exposed to the virus,” Ardern said. “Put simply, the reason we will be able to move away from vaccine passes and many mandates, is because more people will have had Covid.”

Ardern gave no date for the easing of restrictions. It will happen when it is safe to do so and not because the protesters demanded it, she said, adding it is time for them to leave.

“Everyone is over Covid. No one wants to live with rules or restrictions,” Ardern said. “But had we not all been willing to work together to protect one another, then we all would have been worse off as individuals, including losing people we love. That hasn’t happened here for the most part -- and that is a fact worth celebrating, rather than protesting.”

