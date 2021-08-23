(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern further extended a nationwide lockdown as an outbreak of the delta strain of coronavirus continues to grow.

The entire country will remain at Level 4 restrictions, the highest level of lockdown, until midnight on Aug. 27, Ardern told a news conference Monday in Wellington. That means the lockdown, initially put in place for three days, will now be in force for at least 10 days.

Largest city Auckland, the epicenter of the outbreak, will remain in lockdown until midnight on Aug. 31, Ardern said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health reported 35 new community infections, taking the total to 107.

