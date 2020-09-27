Ardern’s Labour Could Govern N.Z. Alone After Election: Poll

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party could govern the nation alone after the Oct. 17 election, based on the findings of a poll by Newshub-Reid Research.

While Labour’s position has slipped to 50.1%, down 10.8 points from the previous survey, that still gives it a majority, Newshub Reid found.

The New Zealand National Party trailed at 29.6%, up 4.5 points from the last poll, it said.

The survey showed Labour’s coalition partner, New Zealand First, with just 1.9%, below the minimum required to return to parliament.

The research was conducted Sept. 16 to 23 and had a margin of error of 3.1%, according to Newshub Reid.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.