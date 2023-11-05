(Bloomberg) -- Former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said investors are increasingly looking to fund solutions to climate change and the world needs to act quickly to support innovative thinking in the field.

“We see there’s a growing number of individuals, private equity and so on, who are looking to climate investment,” Ardern, a trustee on the Earthshot board, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Monday in Singapore. “We need to be making sure we have the solutions now and that we’re investing in those solutions now. We can’t afford to wait.”

Ardern is in Singapore for the awarding of the 2023 Earthshot Prize, founded by Prince William in 2020, which gives £1 million ($1.2 million) to five winners each year until 2030 to further their environmental work. There are 15 finalists this year.

Ardern said Earthshot aims to accelerate advances in tackling climate change in the same way former US president John Kennedy’s “moonshot” drove innovation in space exploration by setting a deadline to land humans on the moon.

It aims to “identify and rapidly increase the impact of those innovations, those ideas that are going to make a difference to our climate and to restoring nature,” she said.

“We know there will be no one individual idea that will be the cure all,” Ardern said. “But collectively, by amplifying these ideas across the course of 10 years, we hope to have impact and demonstrate that there is cause for optimism. We just need to move with pace.”

