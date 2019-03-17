(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she will take up the issue of live-streaming of last week’s terrorist attacks in Christchurch directly with Facebook Inc.

“This is an issue that goes well beyond New Zealand but that doesn’t mean we can’t play an active role in seeing it resolved,” Ardern told reporters in Wellington Sunday. “This is an issue I will look to be discussing directly with Facebook.”

Social media platforms are facing harsher scrutiny after a shooter accused of killing 50 people live-streamed the murders, with the video widely available on a range of platforms hours after the attack. Facebook removed 1.5 million videos globally in the first 24 hours, it said in Twitter posts Sunday, citing New Zealand spokeswoman Mia Garlick.

Ardern said New Zealand authorities and businesses did as much as they could to seek to have removed some of the footage, but ultimately it was up to those platforms to facilitate and support the removal.

She said she has previously met Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg, who sent her a message of condolences after the attacks.

