(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is making a play for Australian tourists as she prepares to open the border to foreigners for the first time in more than two years.

Appearing on Australian breakfast shows on Friday, Ardern said New Zealanders will welcome back Australians with open arms when the border opens to them on April 13, despite the friendly rivalry between the two nations.

“I cannot remember a time when we’ve been so excited by the prospect of seeing so many Australians,” she told Seven Network’s Sunrise program. “You can expect to get the warmest welcome possible.”

New Zealand is hoping Australians will flock across the Tasman Sea to revive its ailing tourism industry -- the nation’s biggest foreign exchange earner before the pandemic, bringing in 20% of total export receipts. Historically, Australians have accounted for 40% of international arrivals, with around 1.5 million visiting each year.

Ardern was interviewed from Queenstown, the picturesque ski resort on New Zealand’s South Island that’s been particularly hard hit by the absence of foreign visitors. It’s banking on Australians returning for the ski season, which is due to start in June.

“It’s quick and it’s convenient, we offer an amazing skiing destination,” Ardern said.

Vaccinated Australians will be able to enter New Zealand without needing to isolate from 11:59 p.m. on April 12. They must provide a negative pre-departure test and complete two rapid antigen tests in the days after arrival.

The border will open to visitors from other visa-waiver countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Japan, Singapore and Germany from May 2.

New Zealand slammed its border shut in March 2020 and, apart from a brief travel bubble with Australia in 2021 and corridors with some Pacific islands, it has been largely closed to foreigners since.

