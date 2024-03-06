Ardian Agrees to Acquire CampusParc for More Than $850 Million

(Bloomberg) -- Global investment firm Ardian has agreed to acquire CampusParc, the owner of a long-term concession for parking operations at Ohio State University, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The firm is set to pay more than $850 million, including debt, for the business, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information.

CampusParc is owned by QIC and Australian Retirement Trust, which was formerly QSuper. Its owners began exploring a sale in September, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

QIC in 2012 paid Ohio State University $483 million for a 50-year lease attached to campus parking. CampusParc is the entity that holds the lease.

QIC is separately exploring a sale of MasParc, a parking concession at Boston’s Northeastern University, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Representatives for Ardian, QIC and Australian Retirement Trust declined to comment.

Some US colleges have leased parking concessions to institutional investors in an effort to bolster their endowments or overall finances. Infrastructure investors have flocked to such assets for their monopolistic characteristics and predictable cash flows.

