(Bloomberg) -- Inovie Group, the French laboratories chain backed by buyout firm Ardian SAS, is considering a potential sale that could value the business at more than €3 billion ($3.2 billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

Owners of the French company, which operates more than 650 laboratory sites, are working with advisers to prepare for a potential sale of the business in the second half of the year, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. Inovie, which was founded in 2010, could draw interest from other private equity firms and infrastructure investors, the people said.

Deliberations are in the early stages and there’s no certainty they will result in a sale. A representative for Ardian declined to comment, while Inovie didn’t immediately respond to queries.

Investor interest in laboratories grew during the Covid pandemic but the demand for such services has declined since then. Inovie’s owners previously considered selling a majority stake in the business in 2022, Bloomberg News has reported. Last year, Cinven agreed to buy out Synlab AG for about €1.3 billion two years after listing the German laboratory operator, which was suffering from reduced demand for its testing facilities.

Ardian acquired a minority stake in Inovie in 2020 for an undisclosed amount. Inovie operates laboratories across France serving more than 100,000 patients daily and employs about 7,500 people, according to its website.

