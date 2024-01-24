(Bloomberg) -- European private equity firm Ardian will continue to exit investments in 2024 as the deals market opens up, according to one of its top executives.

“When we look over 2023, the main theme was a flight to quality — many investors chasing assets that were both resilient and growing,” Ardian’s head of expansion, Francois Jerphagnon, told Bloomberg TV on the sidelines of the IPEM private equity conference in Cannes. “This year, the theme is going to be more or less about the same.”

He added that for companies that are less resilient, the gap in price expectations between buyers and sellers should narrow in 2024, enabling more dealmaking in the second half of the year. Private equity firms are watching for the return of M&A following a slump last year, when investors struggled to price in the rapid rise in interest rates and economic uncertainty.

“There will be pressure from LPs,” he said, referring to the limited partners that invest in private equity funds. General partners that run the firms, he said, have “probably postponed these exits, but at a certain time, especially given the challenge of fundraising for some of them, they will have to sell their assets, so I think that’s going to make M&A activity pick up.”

Ardian, which oversees about $160 billion according to its website, aims to invest only in “mission critical” companies, Jerphagnon said. In the context of a downturn or inflation, he said these firms are always in demand, and able to pass on higher costs to customers. The firm recently agreed to buy a 15% stake in the UK’s Heathrow Airport from Ferrovial.

“We made exits last year, we are still going to make exits this year, but we have a lot of these portfolio companies, so we are optimistic,” Jerphagnon added.

--With assistance from Francesca Veronesi.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.