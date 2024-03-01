(Bloomberg) -- Ardian SAS is looking to raise at least €5 billion ($5.4 billion) for its sixth private credit fund, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The Paris-based alternative investment firm’s private credit platform, led by Mark Brenke, typically lends to mid-sized companies at senior levels of the capital structure. It focuses on defensive industries such as software.

A representative for Ardian declined to comment.

The last time Ardian raised money for its private credit strategy was in November 2022, when it closed the fund on €5 billion, beating an initial target of €4 billion. Its latest fundraising is another sign of confidence as the $1.7 trillion industry expands rapidly, with private equity firms becoming increasingly comfortable to bypass banks and raise money from direct-lenders to finance their buyouts.

Still, Ardian’s bet on continued demand comes in the face of tougher competition from banks, which are benefiting from prospective interest rate cuts on the horizon. Traditional lenders have even been making inroads into private credit’s existing business, with several clients recently refinancing unitranches in the broadly syndicated loan markets.

Other firms looking to raise money in the market for European direct-lending strategies include Ares Management Corp. and Hayfin Capital Management.

