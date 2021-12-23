(Bloomberg) -- Ardonagh Group is nearing a deal to buy Portuguese insurance broker MDS Group for more than 200 million pounds ($268 million), according to a person familiar with the matter.

U.K.-based Ardonagh could announce the acquisition of MDS as soon as this week, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

MDS manages more than 500 million euros ($566 million) in insurance premiums, generating annual revenue of about 75 million euros. The Lloyd’s of London broker has a presence in Portugal, Brazil, Spain, Angola, Mozambique, Switzerland and Malta, according to its website.

Founded in 2017, Ardonagh operates as an independent insurance broker with four units -- international, specialty, advisory and retail. It’s recently been growing through acquisitions, while also exploring options for its retail unit that could include an initial public offering.

Earlier this month, Ardonagh was valued at $7.5 billion after raising new money from investors including Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and existing backers Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.