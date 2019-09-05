(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Pocket Casts

Multi-factor ETFs are one of the fastest growing ETF categories. But what exactly do they do? Is the sum more than all the parts? Are they active or passive? These are the questions Bloomberg News' Annie Massa sought to answer at the recent Inside Smart-Beta conference. In this special field report for Trillions, Annie interviews analysts, advisors and issuers to get to the bottom of the multi-factor trend.

To contact the authors of this story: Joel Weber in New York at jweber66@bloomberg.netEric Balchunas in Skillman at ebalchunas@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Magnus Henriksson at mhenriksso10@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.