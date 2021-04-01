(Bloomberg) -- If you’re searching for a place to lower your car insurance premium, consider Hawaii. Drivers in the Aloha State pay on average as little as 1.28% of their household income on full coverage auto insurance -- the lowest in the nation -- while Louisiana ranks last at 5.27%, according to a study from Bankrate.com. That compares with the national average of 2.44%, or $1,674 per year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.