(Bloomberg) -- Ares Management Corp. agreed to buy a controlling stake in AMP Ltd.’s infrastructure and real estate management unit in a deal valuing the troubled firm’s asset management arm at A$3.15 billion ($2.5 billion).

Just two weeks after ending talks to buy all of the 172-year-old company, Los Angeles-based Ares agreed to pay A$1.35 billion for a 60% stake in AMP Capital’s private markets business, which encompasses unlisted infrastructure and real estate assets, the firms said in a statement Friday. AMP will retain the public markets businesses of AMP Capital, while looking to sell or find a partner for its global equities and fixed-income business.

The watered-down deal gives Ares a stake in AMP’s prized asset management unit, without having to take on the troubled wealth management and banking division. AMP effectively put itself up for sale last year when a sexual harassment scandal led to another boardroom shakeout, sending the share price to record lows. Bloomberg reported the plans earlier this week.

Ares will gain instant scale in Australia, where it started offering products last year, and the size to compete with Macquarie Group Ltd.’s infrastructure arm and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s First Sentier Investors. AMP Capital manages about A$190 billion in assets, from U.S. wind-farms to U.K. airports, and is one of the largest direct real-estate investors in Asia.

Potential Partners

AMP has already held “a number of discussions” with potential partners for its global equities and fixed income business, Chief Executive Officer Francesco De Ferrari said on a media call. He said that while the business was performing well, it lacked scale and would need to get bigger to compete with global giants amid the great shift to low-cost passive investing.

AMP shares rose the most in about four months to A$1.48 in Sydney on Friday morning, valuing the entire company at A$5.1 billion.

Simon Mawhinney, Chief Investment Officer at Allan Gray Ltd, AMP’s second-biggest shareholder, said while the price “looks low,” investors don’t want AMP to continue to own the whole business.

“There is an alternative that is very attractive and that is spinning this thing out into a separate entity, rebranding it, and then distributing it in specie to current AMP shareholders,” Mawhinney said in an interview. “In effect, it would achieve exactly the same except shareholders would retain 100%.”

Shrinking Business

The sale further shrinks AMP, which last year offloaded its life insurance unit to Resolution Life for A$3 billion. De Ferrari is now left with a wealth management business that’s been bleeding funds following a series of scandals, and a domestic bank whose A$20 billion mortgage book is just a fraction of the nation’s A$1.8 trillion home-loan market.

The firm, which started in 1849 as a mutual provident society owned by policyholders, listed on the stock exchange in 1998. The stock first traded at about A$36, at the time valuing AMP at around A$25 billion, and making it Australia’s third-largest company behind National Australia Bank Ltd. and the forerunner to what is now BHP Group Ltd.

The two companies said they will finalize the transaction over the next 30 days before the deal can be put to AMP shareholders.

