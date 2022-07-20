(Bloomberg) -- Ares Management Corp. is preparing to raise a new European direct-lending fund, targeting more than 11 billion euros ($11.2 billion), which would be the region’s largest yet, according to people familiar with the matter.

The alternative-asset manager has begun reaching out to investors about the new vehicle, Ares Capital Europe VI, ahead of a formal launch slated for the first quarter of next year, said the people, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.

An Ares spokesperson declined to comment.

The Los Angeles-based firm said in April 2021 it had raised 11 billion euros for its Ares Capital Europe V Fund, which was the region’s largest direct-lending fund. Institutional investors in that fund included California Public Employees’ Retirement System, Virginia Retirement System and Maine Public Employees Retirement System, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Despite turmoil in financial markets amid a rise in inflation and increasing geopolitical uncertainty, private credit fundraising has remained steady so far in 2022. Asset managers raised just under $100 billion for the strategy in the first half of this year, according to data provider Preqin.

Direct lenders have made strides financing larger deals -- involving companies such as CordenPharma, Access Group and Sanoptis -- in Europe this year. That’s happened amid a retreat by traditional banks and declining appetite from investors in leveraged loans and high-yield bonds.

Read more: Direct Lenders Demand Better Terms as Usual LBO Funding Falters

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.