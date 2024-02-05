(Bloomberg) -- Ares Management Corp. will pay Chief Executive Officer Mike Arougheti and credit head Kipp deVeer more in stock as the firm aligns managers’ performance with the broader business.

The executives, along with other senior professionals in the credit group, will receive restricted stock units in exchange for a reduction in certain incentive fees, according to a filing. The group will get 1.6 million RSUs — with Arougheti and deVeer each collecting 400,000 — that are worth roughly $200 million based on the current share price of about $125.

Ares is following peers Apollo Global Management Inc. and KKR & Co. in shifting compensation. The changes reflect private equity firms’ efforts to boost share prices as they move beyond their buyout roots into publicly traded alternative-asset giants. Incentive fees are granted to managers of certain perpetual investment funds based on performance.

Shares of Ares have returned more than 50% over the past 12 months on higher interest rates and strong demand for private credit. Arougheti and deVeer would each receive RSUs worth almost $50 million, based on the current share price, subject to a vesting schedule over four years starting in 2026.

In 2022, Arougheti collected incentive fee payments of $17.5 million while deVeer received $21.1 million, according to the firm’s 2023 proxy filing. Neither received a base salary.

Ares has the right to further reduce incentive fees in exchange for stock options, according to the filing. The firm may grant an additional 1 million of RSUs next year and 800,000 in 2026. Any that are issued prior to June 30, 2029, will be subject to a lockup.

