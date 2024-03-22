(Bloomberg) -- Private credit firms including Ares Management Corp., KKR & Co. and Intermediate Capital Group Plc are looking to capitalize on troubles at Barings after the sudden exit of over 20 employees forced it to pause some investments.

Various direct-lending giants are going through Barings’ loan book to spot opportunities to refinance it out of positions, and approaching buyout firms to see if they would like to take Barings out of the capital structure of their portfolio companies, said people with knowledge of the matter. Others doing so include Carlyle Group Inc. and Hayfin Capital Management, said the people, who requested anonymity discussing sensitive matters.

Barings — one of the most active direct lenders in Europe — has paused investment on certain private credit funds as it transitions to new leadership, following the mass departure of senior staff earlier this month. It is suing Corinthia Global Management after the upstart private credit firm poached the employees, in a move that shocked the industry.

Barings has done business with European private equity firms including Eurazeo, IK and Inflexion Private Equity Partners, the people said. Spokespeople for all three declined to comment.

In a statement to Bloomberg News, Barings said that it is committed to providing capital to its sponsor clients and would support their current and future financing needs. The firm continues to receive “strong support” from partners across the market, including from its limited partners, a spokesperson said.

Spokespeople for Ares, KKR, ICG, Carlyle and Hayfin all declined to comment.

Firms are also reaching out to Barings’ limited partners to try and gauge their appetite to consider rival funds to invest in, the people said. Lenders invested in the same deals as Barings are best placed to open talks with private equity firms about refinancing it out of loan positions, people said.

