(Bloomberg) -- Ares Management Corp. is nearing the close of what would be the biggest ever direct-lending fund, with more than €20 billion ($21.9 billion) of firepower, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Los Angeles-based Ares is looking to raise at least €15 billion from investors, said the people, who weren’t authorized to speak publicly. Leverage is expected to be about €5 billion on top of that. A representative for Ares declined to comment.

Chief Executive Officer Mike Arougheti said in the firm’s October earnings call that Ares expected to have €11 billion worth of commitments for the new fund, Ares Capital Europe VI, by year-end. Co-heads of European credit Blair Jacobson and Michael Dennis jointly run the strategy.

In Europe, Ares recently provided a direct-lending package of about £1 billion ($1.3 billion) to support the merger of two personal insurance businesses in the UK. The firm is also interested in sports deals, and provided £500 million of subordinated debt to Chelsea FC last year.

The $1.6 trillion private credit market has expanded rapidly over the past few years as traditional providers of debt for leveraged buyouts — investment banks — became more cautious about lending during a period of interest-rate hikes. Many are still wary of committing to new deals amid fears of an economic slowdown.

A number of firms are building out private credit teams to cash in on the boom, but the market’s growth is largely driven by a handful of big incumbents like Ares, HPS Investment Partners and Blackstone Inc.

Read more: Private Credit Titans Are Grabbing More Than Half of New Deals

Ares’ new fund, which targets loan opportunities in Europe, is set to be the largest ever direct-lending fund, according to data provided by industry research firm Preqin. It also ranks among the largest in the broader private credit market, which includes higher-yielding funds from firms such as Oaktree Capital Management and HPS.

While there are larger examples of business development companies, or non-traded BDCs that provide direct corporate lending, those are not classified as closed-end private debt funds.

Arougheti said at Bloomberg’s Global Credit Forum in September that he sees the private credit market doubling to $3 trillion within five years, with deal sizes getting larger.

--With assistance from Gillian Tan.

