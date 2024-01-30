(Bloomberg) -- Ares Management Corp. promoted Julie Solomon to co-head of its real estate investment business as the firm builds on an expansion drive.

Solomon, who had been chief operating officer for real estate, will lead the unit alongside current real estate chief Bill Benjamin and becomes the first woman to be appointed co-head of a main investing vertical at the alternative-asset manager.

Ares, which oversaw $395 billion at the end of September, has tripled assets under management and headcount in its real estate business over the past three years, fueled in part by its 2021 acquisition of Black Creek Group. The unit, with more than 250 investment professionals worldwide, now runs $49 billion.

“The reason for making this change now is due to the very substantial growth over the past three years,” Solomon, 46, said in an interview.

Solomon joined Ares in 2013 when the Los Angeles-based firm acquired Area Property Partners, where she had been a partner.

Ares sees particularly attractive investment opportunities in industrial and multifamily real estate, as well as in real estate lending, Solomon said.

While higher interest rates have pressured commercial real estate, Ares is being selective on investments as its seeks to protect the existing portfolio, Benjamin said in an interview. Ares recently entered into a joint venture with New York developer RXR to invest in distressed offices in the city.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.