(Bloomberg) -- A blank-check company backed by private equity firm Ares Management is merging with X Energy Reactor Co., a nuclear power technology firm.

Ares Acquisition Corp. and the developer of small nuclear reactors will have a combined valuation of about $2 billion, according to a statement on Tuesday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report.

The transaction includes a $120 million financing package from Ares Management, Ontario Power Generation Inc. and energy-focused hedge fund Segra Capital Management. Earlier investors include Dow and Curtiss-Wright Corp.

X-energy’s agreement with the special purpose acquisition company comes as SPAC transactions have continued to cool. On Monday, two such transactions with a combined value of $10.6 billion were pulled. Serial SPAC sponsor Alec Gores said his Gores Holdings VIII Inc. wouldn’t be merging with materials science tech company Footprint, while Concord Acquisition Corp. pulled the plug on its tie-up with a stablecoin issuer.

Based in Rockville, Maryland, X-energy is developing a small modular nuclear reactor that is intended for commercial deployment, according to the company’s website.

Kam Ghaffarian, a space entrepreneur who also founded Axiom Space and Intuitive Machines, started X-energy in 2009. The company is now led by Chief Executive Officer Clay Sell, who served as deputy secretary of energy in the George W. Bush administration.

X-energy has received funding from the US Department of Energy and also has operations in Canada and the UK.

Ares Acquisition, which counts Ares Management’s co-founder David Kaplan as CEO, raised $1 billion in an initial public offering in February 2021. It had held talks with New York-based boutique fitness chain Equinox for a merger before discussions fell apart, Bloomberg News reported in October.

