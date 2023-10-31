(Bloomberg) -- One of the SPAC industry’s biggest tie-ups backed by a marquee investor collapsed as private equity firm Ares Management called off its deal hours before a shareholder vote.

Ares Acquisition Corp. and nuclear power technology firm X-Energy Reactor Co. terminated their pact, which valued the developer of small nuclear reactors at roughly $1.2 billion, the companies announced Tuesday. The termination marks the 55th busted SPAC pact this year, according to SPAC Research data, and came hours before a scheduled vote for investors to approve the transaction.

The Ares SPAC will shut and return to investors the roughly $482 million that remained of the initial $1 billion it raised at the industry’s February 2021 peak, with shareholders set to receive $10.79 a share. More than half of the SPAC investors had already yanked their money, filings show. Warrants tied to the SPAC, deal sweeteners that can bring big returns or losses, will expire worthless after spiking as high as $1.40 in November 2021.

The companies cited “challenging market conditions, peer-company trading performance and a balancing of the benefits and drawbacks of becoming a publicly traded company” among reasons to cancel the merger. An investment vehicle affiliated with Ares agreed to make a private investment into X-Energy to support its growth as a private company.

The X-Energy deal was the 13th-largest outstanding SPAC merger by enterprise value, SPAC Research data show, with the SPAC’s cash holding marking the second-biggest pool of cash committed to a deal. With the SPAC set to liquidate, it’ll join the more than 300 to shut operations since a boom in 2020, following a trend seen by blank checks led by Wall Street banker Ken Moelis and NBA star Kevin Durant.

The valuation of X-Energy had shrunk since the initial deal was struck in December, with the implied equity value falling to $1.35 billion as of last month from roughly $2 billion, filings show.

The spiked deal comes just over six months after Ares launched Ares Acquisition Corp. II, a $500 million behemoth that’s the largest blank check to price since January 2022, when stock markets traded near all-time highs and hundreds of sponsors were still running to join the SPAC gold rush.

