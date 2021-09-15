(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s first draft of next year’s budget bill to be sent to congress on Wednesday expects the country will reach a deal with the International Monetary Fund to refinance its record $45 billion loan.

President Alberto Fernandez said that the assumption requires his government to keep working on a new agreement with the Washington organization to replace a 2018 program that failed to lift the crisis-prone economy. While the Argentine government has been in conversations with the IMF for over a year, talks barely yielded anything concrete that would lead to a new program.

“We’ll present the budget assuming that next year we won’t have to meet external commitments,” Fernandez said on Wednesday at the presidential palace in Buenos Aires, discussing the budget bill. “Without that deal, we’ll have to pay $19 billion next year.”

Argentina aims to negotiate with the IMF a 10-year deal, known as an extended fund facility, that will allow the country to refinance the $45 billion it owes to the Fund. The South American nation, which is shut out from international debt markets, must pay the organization more than $4 billion before the end of the year, including $1.9 billion next week.

Fernandez’s coalition suffered a big defeat in primary congressional races on Sunday.

