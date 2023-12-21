(Bloomberg) -- Argentina bonds rose in early trading after President Javier Milei unveiled measures aimed at drastically reducing government control over the economy, part of his overhaul of the beleaguered South American nation.

Dollar bonds inched higher across the curve. Notes due in 2030 were among the best performers in emerging markets, gaining 0.8 cent to around 41 cents on the dollar early on Thursday, according to indicative price data compiled by Bloomberg.

Milei listed the initial 30 policies in a televised address from the presidential palace Wednesday night, adding they’re part of a broader package containing some 300 measures to deregulate the economy. They include revoking a series of laws including those on rents, supply and freight, taking steps toward privatizing state-run companies and lifting limits on exports.

“The presidential decree shows a market-friendly spirit by lowering regulations and removing many restrictions that have been blocking Argentina’s growth,” said Javier Casabal, strategist at Adcap Securities in Buenos Aires. The market impact will be limited, however, as the proposals have to move through congress, he added.

The announcement comes a week after Economy Minister Luis Caputo devalued the peso by 54%, overhauled its crawling peg and announced massive spending cuts to eliminate the country’s deficit. Earlier on Wednesday, the government also pulled off a record sale of peso notes, proceeds of which will go to buying back Treasury debt held by the central bank.

Wall Street cheered on the first batch of reforms, with firms from Citigroup Inc. to Goldman Sachs telling clients to buy the country’s sovereign bonds. Local markets also maintained a sense of calm, with the blue-chip swap market that Argentines use to skirt currency controls strengthening against the greenback over the last week.

While investors still question whether Milei can push through his battery of reforms — particularly without sparking social unrest — many see the bold plan as the best bet for taming runaway inflation and pull the economy back from the brink of its sixth recession in a decade.

“The deregulation program looks very attractive and it’s a step in the right direction,” said Juan Manuel Pazos, chief economist at TPCG Valores in Buenos Aires. “Ultimately, it’s not reforms per se which will drive asset prices, but policy continuity.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.