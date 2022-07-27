(Bloomberg) -- Argentina raised by 600 basis points the rate on the short-term local note it uses to mark the ceiling of the benchmark monetary policy rate.

In an auction held Wednesday, the Economy Ministry sold Lede discount notes due Oct. 31 at an annual nominal rate of 70%, according to an emailed statement. That marks a 600 basis-point increase from the notes’ 64% yield in secondary markets earlier in the day. The ministry raised 516 billion pesos ($3.9 billion) in the sale, which included other instruments, more than it needed to make its July maturities.

The rate marks the upper bound of the interest rate reference range set by the central bank July 14 to determine its monetary policy rate. Argentina’s benchmark Leliq rate stands at 52%, trailing inflation that’s above 60%. Price increases are expected to accelerate further this month after jitters following the abrupt exit of previous Economy Minister Martin Guzman, with JPMorgan Chase & Co estimating that July inflation will be 7.3% faster than the previous month’s 5.3%.

“The Treasury managed to capture a lot of money by raising the interest rate of the three-month note to 70%,” said Mateo Reschini, a senior research analyst at Inviu. “Still, even though officials had promised there would be real positive interest rates, that hasn’t happened yet when taking June and July’s inflation into account.”

Argentina’s Economy Minister Silvina Batakis agreed with fund managers in a private meeting that the country needs higher interest rates to combat inflation and shore up the peso, Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday.

The central bank reference range uses the rate on one-day repos as its floor, the rate on short-term Treasury notes as its ceiling, and keeps the 28-day Leliq as the benchmark rate. The range will serve as a “guide” for the central bank to determine the benchmark rate and to show it remains above inflation, as requested by the International Monetary Fund, a bank spokesman said when the change was announced this month.

