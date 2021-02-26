(Bloomberg) -- Argentina is considering using new reserves to be issued by the International Monetary Fund to make a payment due to the lender in September, according to a person with direct knowledge, a move that would allow more time to overhaul an outstanding $45 billion loan.

The new IMF reserve assets, called special drawing rights, or SDRs, would give cash-strapped Argentina fresh funding to pay the $1.9 billion principal maturity, avoiding a default with the Washington organization if the country can’t reach a deal on the program by September, said the person. The decision to use the reserves for that payment is still being discussed within the government’s leftist coalition, the person added, asking not to be named because discussions are private.

Spokespersons for the Argentine Economy Ministry and the IMF declined to comment.

The South American nation has been in talks with IMF officials on a revamped program since September after the $45 billion loan agreed in 2018 collapsed, failing to lift the crisis-prone economy. While both parties said a deal could be reached by May, little progress beyond technical talks has been made so far and key midterm elections in October complicate the outlook for the government agreeing to fiscal austerity.

The Group of 20 largest economies, which includes Argentina, on Friday moved closer to a separate deal on boosting IMF’s reserves to help poor nations devastated by the global pandemic, according to other officials familiar with the discussions.

Talks focused on a proposal for a $500 billion allocation of the SDRs, but the final decision likely will come closer to the lender’s spring meetings in April, the officials said, asking not to be identified before a public statement. Argentina would receive about $3.35 billion from such a move.

The administration of President Alberto Fernandez has previously used existing SDRs for a $305 million interest payment due with the Fund this month. The SDRs are units of account used by the IMF and act as reserves for member countries. They are awarded to all the Fund’s members in proportion to their quota at the organization.

