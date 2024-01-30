(Bloomberg) -- An Argentine court ruled that the labor reform President Javier Milei tried to implement through decree is unconstitutional, the latest blow to his plans to overhaul South America’s second-largest economy.

The ruling, posted on the court’s website on Tuesday, caused Argentina’s dollar bonds to extend losses. Notes due in 2030 edged 0.5 cent lower to about 41 cents on the dollar as of 6:10 p.m. in Buenos Aires.

The court had already suspended the labor reform on Jan. 3, following an appeal from the powerful labor union CGT, which led a nationwide strike against Milei’s reforms last week. The judges now ruled that the government could have proposed the reform via congress, instead of trying to implement it through an urgent executive order.

Milei’s labor overhaul centered around simplifying severance pay obligations by employers and extending to eight from three months the trial period before a company must hire a worker with a full-time contract, among other changes.

Argentina’s current labor laws greatly empower workers on issues such as pay increases, severance and lawsuits — discouraging many business owners from hiring more in the country despite its talented workforce. In one case, a former Citibank employee won a ruling in an Argentine court for wrongful termination that jumped from $4 million to $9.5 million after fees and interest following several years of litigation. Other companies, including Walmart Inc. and Latam Airlines Group SA, ended operations in Argentina in the past few years, complaining about about the country’s hostile business environment.

The laws have contributed to years of stagnation in the formal private-sector job market. By contrast, Argentina has added more than 500,000 informal jobs from pre-pandemic levels, a growth of 12%.

The sprawling presidential decree Milei announced on Dec. 20 still deregulates vast swaths of the economy. With exception of labor rules that were declared unconstitutional, the remainder of the decree stays in effect unless it is rejected by both houses of Argentina’s congress, which hasn’t happened in any recent government.

Milei’s now has two options to bring back his labor reform: either appealing to Argentina’s Supreme Court or getting it approved by congress.

Omnibus Bill

Lawmakers are currently focused on a large set of proposals sent by Milei to congress, with the lower house set hold a session to debate them on Wednesday. In a bid to get the so-called omnibus bill approved, the government withdrew controversial plans to increase export taxes, expand Milei’s executive powers and the privatization of oil company YPF.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo has said the government plans to resubmit the removed proposals at a later time, after more discussion with lawmakers. The export tax increases were key to his plans to shore up public accounts and eventually deliver a budget surplus, as agreed with the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF board is also scheduled to meet Wednesday to approve a staff-level agreement on the $44 billion program’s seventh review, which would unlock about $4.7 billion in loans that would be used by Argentina to pay back the Washington-based lender.

