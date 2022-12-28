(Bloomberg) -- Argentina reported 33,902 Covid cases Tuesday, the highest since a daily all-time high reached June 18, amid a budding third wave of the pandemic.

The country also reported 20 deaths, a pace that’s remained steady and below three digits since September, according to data from the public health department. Cases in Argentina have been rising steadily since mid-December, while case counts globally hit a daily record Monday amid the spread of the highly-transmissible omicron variant.

Argentina has fully vaccinated 78% of its population -- one of the highest inoculation rates in Latin America -- and is now encouraging citizens to take a booster shot, with 10.2% already having received it, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The country has eased most restrictions and allowed foreign tourists back into the country since Nov. 1.

Read More: World Hits Record Daily Covid Cases as Omicron Mars Christmas

President Alberto Fernandez told local media earlier Tuesday that he’s not currently looking to implement additional restrictions -- instead, announcing price measures to make local tourism more accessible. Health Minister Carla Vizzotti is expected to meet with provincial health authorities to assess the country’s situation.

