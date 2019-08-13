(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here. 

  • Suddenly, fears of a full-blown financial crisis in Argentina have once again come rushing to the fore
  • Mario Draghi’s plans for a parting stimulus shot are laced with even more suspense than usual as the prospect of a renewed round of asset purchases is shrouded in uncertainty
  • Investor confidence in Germany’s economic outlook worsened for a fourth month after a string of disappointing figures raised recession risks
  • U.K. wages rose at their fastest pace in 11 years in the three months through June and employment climbed to a record high
    • Meanwhile data tomorrow may mean that U.K. rail users could be looking at an increase of almost 3% in the cost of travel, after another year of cancellations, delays and strikes
  • The Swiss National Bank may have to step up measures to tame the franc and prevent the currency from appreciating to a damaging level
  • Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero as the escalating U.S-China trade war dampens the region’s most trade-reliant economies

