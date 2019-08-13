17m ago
Argentina Crisis Fears, U.K. Jobs, Singapore Outlook: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Good morning Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Tuesday started:
- Suddenly, fears of a full-blown financial crisis in Argentina have once again come rushing to the fore
- Mario Draghi’s plans for a parting stimulus shot are laced with even more suspense than usual as the prospect of a renewed round of asset purchases is shrouded in uncertainty
- Investor confidence in Germany’s economic outlook worsened for a fourth month after a string of disappointing figures raised recession risks
- U.K. wages rose at their fastest pace in 11 years in the three months through June and employment climbed to a record high
- Meanwhile data tomorrow may mean that U.K. rail users could be looking at an increase of almost 3% in the cost of travel, after another year of cancellations, delays and strikes
- The Swiss National Bank may have to step up measures to tame the franc and prevent the currency from appreciating to a damaging level
- Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero as the escalating U.S-China trade war dampens the region’s most trade-reliant economies
