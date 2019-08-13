(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

Good morning Americas. Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Tuesday started:

Suddenly, fears of a full-blown financial crisis in Argentina have once again come rushing to the fore

Mario Draghi’s plans for a parting stimulus shot are laced with even more suspense than usual as the prospect of a renewed round of asset purchases is shrouded in uncertainty

Investor confidence in Germany’s economic outlook worsened for a fourth month after a string of disappointing figures raised recession risks

U.K. wages rose at their fastest pace in 11 years in the three months through June and employment climbed to a record high Meanwhile data tomorrow may mean that U.K. rail users could be looking at an increase of almost 3% in the cost of travel, after another year of cancellations, delays and strikes

The Swiss National Bank may have to step up measures to tame the franc and prevent the currency from appreciating to a damaging level

Singapore’s government cut its forecast for economic growth this year to almost zero as the escalating U.S-China trade war dampens the region’s most trade-reliant economies

