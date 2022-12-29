(Bloomberg) -- Argentina reported 42,032 Covid cases Wednesday, a record high, as omicron continues to spread across the country.

Cases in Argentina have been rising steadily since mid-December as the circulation of the omicron variant increases, said Health Minister Carla Vizzotti earlier Wednesday at a press conference, at a time when case counts globally are near records. South America’s second-largest economy also reported 26 deaths, a pace that’s remained steady and below three digits since September, according to public health data.

Read More: Argentina Covid Cases Rise to Six-Month High of 33,902

Argentina has fully vaccinated 80% of its population -- one of the highest inoculation rates in Latin America -- and is now encouraging citizens to take a booster shot, with 11.2% already having received it, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The country has eased most restrictions and allowed foreign tourists back into the country since Nov. 1.

“Thanks to our high amount of vaccinated people, we’re seeing an exponential increase in cases, but that hasn’t led to higher mortality or emergency hospitalizations,” Vizzotti said. “We were able to delay the arrival of the delta variant so much that we managed to avoid a wave -- and now, we’re going through the third wave.”

Intensive care units in Argentina are at an occupancy rate of 35%, the health department added.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.