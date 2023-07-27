(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank will delay the release of a monthly survey of inflation estimates until after August’s presidential primary vote, a decision policymakers cast as technical but opposition candidates criticized as political.

The central bank confirmed Thursday that it will publish the survey on Aug. 15, two days after Argentines go to the polls for primary elections in a tense presidential contest defined by an inflation rate above 115%.

Typically released on the first Friday of each month, the survey compiles economists’ estimates of inflation, economic activity and other markers. The monetary authority made the decision to “improve the quality” of inflation projections, according to a central bank spokesperson.

The last release, published on July 7, projected annual inflation at 142% for the end of 2023, and the monthly pace of price increases at 7.3% for June. But the official monthly figure came in lower, at 6%, and the spokesperson said previous estimates compiled from nearly 40 consultants had been overstated.

The new date will coincide with the publication of the consumer price index.

In recent days, the black market exchange rate spiked and Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is running as the governing coalition’s candidate in the presidential race, announced a range of new measures as part of ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a $44 billion aid program.

Patricia Bullrich, one of two leading candidates in an opposition primary, blasted Massa over the delay on Twitter.

“You can try to hide the data,” she wrote, “but that won’t change that, since you took office, Argentines have suffered more and more from inflation.”

