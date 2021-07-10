(Bloomberg) -- Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman said he had a “valuable” discussion about his country’s $45 billion debt to the International Monetary Fund with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The officials held talks during a meeting of Group of 20 finance chiefs in Venice.

“We had a very valuable and detailed chat with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the importance of multilaterally resolving the problem of tax avoidance and the negotiations to solve the problem of the unsustainable debt with the IMF,” Guzman wrote Saturday on Twitter.

