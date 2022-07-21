(Bloomberg) -- Argentina is loosening some currency restrictions for foreign tourists and importers as the peso’s unofficial exchange rates extended a monthlong slump.

Importers of strategic sectors in the economy will have more access to dollars, the government said in a statement Thursday, as it seeks to avoid shortages of imported goods. Meanwhile, foreign tourists will be able to exchange as much as $5,000 for pesos at a more lucrative exchange rate than the official one, a measure aimed to shore up the local currency.

The statement did not include details on how or when the measures will take effect.

Argentina’s black-market exchange rate weakened further on Thursday to 335 pesos per dollar, according to the website Dolarhoy.com, marking a 30% drop so far in the month. A parallel rate derived from buying securities locally and selling them abroad, known locally as the blue-chip swap, weakened as much as 5.8% on Thursday to nearly 332 pesos per dollar at 1 p.m. in Buenos Aires.

Zero Impact

Political infighting and a lack of a clear policy direction following the abrupt resignation of former Economy Minister Martin Guzman on July 2 are fueling Argentina’s latest currency rout. His replacement, Silvina Batakis, met earlier Thursday with other policy makers to draft the measures, which have yet to restore investor confidence.

“We’re likely to see a series of differentiated exchange rates in the coming months,” said Juan Manuel Pazos, chief economist at TPCG Valores in Buenos Aires. “But today’s announcement will have effectively zero impact.”

The gap between the official and the blue-chip exchange rates has grown to a record 158%, and has hovered above 125% for ten days. Not since the hyperinflation days between 1989 and 1990 had such a gap remained so wide for so long, according to Portfolio Personal Inversiones.

Argentina, which devalues its official peso daily through a crawling peg system, last week allowed it to depreciate at the fastest pace of President Alberto Fernandez’s administration, but has continually ruled out the prospect of a one-off devaluation. The official peso slid 0.2% on Thursday to 129.6 to the dollar.

