(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s economy posted a modest expansion in July as the momentum from June’s recovery faltered.

Economic activity in July expanded 0.8% from June, according to government data published Tuesday. From a year ago, the economy grew 11.7% in July, faster than the 8.5% median estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. On a monthly basis, the economy has grown in just four of the first seven months.

The recovery has sputtered at times this year as elevated inflation, a massive Covid wave and some export restrictions worsened an already challenging business environment. President Alberto Fernandez is seeking to increase government spending before a midterm vote in November, potentially complicating the economic outlook and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

His government expects the economy to grow 8% this year, boosted by the base effect of the economy’s steep decline last year. Private economists see an expansion of 7.2%, according to the central bank’s monthly survey.

