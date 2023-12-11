(Bloomberg) -- Argentina Economy Minister Luis Caputo will announce his first measures Tuesday as the government of President Javier Milei prepares shock-therapy policies to eradicate inflation.

Milei’s chief spokesman Manuel Adorni, speaking early on Monday from the presidential palace, didn’t provide a specific time for the announcement, confirming the measures are expected for the next day. Adorni intends to hold daily press conferences at 9 a.m. local time.

Banks in Argentina will open at 10 a.m. local time Monday amid expectations that the peso’s official exchange rate will be devalued in the coming days.

In his Sunday inauguration speech, Milei warned Argentines that his first months in office will be challenging as he battles inflation of more 140% a year. He pledged to slash public spending to narrow a large fiscal deficit that has been financed by the central bank, which had been printing money and fueling inflation.

“No government has inherited a worse situation than what we’re receiving,” Milei said Sunday. “There’s no other alternative to the adjustment, and there’s no alternative to the shock.”

